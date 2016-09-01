6 back-to-school facts about the Olympia School District

Wednesday is the first day of school for nearly 42,000 children in Thurston County.
Two brand new constructed schools — Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School in Tumwater and Salish Middle School in Lacey — are opening their doors. And it’s also the first day of school for North Thurston’s new superintendent Debra “Deb” Clemens who began July 1.
Meantime, here are six notable things in the Olympia School District, which serves nearly 10,000 students:
1. IT’S CONSTRUCTION TIME
The district has numerous construction projects that were completed during the summer or are underway, including field improvements and a new play structure at Lincoln Elementary School, resurfacing of tennis courts at Capital and Olympia high schools, a new heating and cooling system at McKenny Elementary School. Several 10 classroom “mini buildings that will be built on several campuses including Pioneer, Hansen and Centennial elementary schools are in the permitting process, and construction is slated to begin in January.
The projects are being paid for with a 20-year, $160.7 million capital improvement bond measure approved by voters in February.
2. NEW READING PROGRAMS ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED
The district has new English Language Arts curricula for grades K-8. The programs are “Wonders” for grades K-5 and “SpringBoard” for grades 6-8.
The nearly $1.12 million purchase of “Wonders” from McGraw Hill sparked controversy last spring when staff and parents at Lincoln Options Elementary School wanted to go with the “Lucy Calkins Units of Study in Reading.” In the end, the Olympia School Board decided to allow the 300-student alternative school to pilot the other program for two years. Lincoln staff members say the “Wonders” curriculum didn’t fit in with the school’s multiage approach.
3. MORE WATER QUALITY TESTS SCHEDULED
In June, the district announced that elevated levels of copper were found in drinking fountains at five Olympia Schools: Garfield, L.P. Brown and Roosevelt elementary schools, Jefferson Middle school and Avanti High School, which also houses the Knox Administrative Center.
In addition, elevated levels of lead were found in water samples taken from a custodian hand washing sink at Capital High School. Because the sink was no longer needed and rarely used, it was removed, officials say.
The state Department of Health recommended the district take flush samples to determine if the source of the copper is from water fixtures or the pipes, according to an email that was sent in August to families in the affected schools.
“Because it was the end of the school year, and in order to get the most accurate results, the state Department of Health recommended the district wait to do the flush test until school reopens in September and there is normal daily use,” the email stated. “We plan to retest the water at those five sites during the opening weeks of school and will share those results with families and employees. As a reminder, the state Department of Health’s recommended action plan for these schools does not include removing the water fountains from service. Removal of the fixture is typical for elevated lead content in water but not necessary for elevated copper.”
4. FAMILIES CAN REGISTER ONLINE
The district began offering online registration for the first time ever, and it turned out to be quite a success, according to superintendent Dick Cvitanich.
“It keeps parents from having to go into the school,” he said. “It’s much more convenient for families. …We were really pleased with the response.”
More information about the service is on the district’s website: www.osd.wednet.edu.
5. NEW LEADER BEGINS AT CAPITAL HIGH
Although there were numerous administrative changes around the district, one of the biggest ones was a permanent principal hire for one of the district’s two comprehensive high schools.
Capital High’s new leader is Curtis Cleveringa, who was previously the principal and athletic director in the Taholah School District on the Quinault Indian Reservation in Grays Harbor County.
Last school year, assistant principals Michelle Anderson and Jennifer Hewitt served as interim co-principals after former principal Chris Woods left the post last summer for the job of executive director of student learning in the nearby Tumwater School District.
Before taking the job in Taholah, Cleveringa worked one year as an administrative intern in Utah. He also worked as a classroom teacher for 15 years at schools in Utah and Zillah, Washington.
He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Washington State University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Phoenix, and is working toward his superintendent’s credential through WSU.
Anderson and Hewitt have returned to their regular jobs.
6. PROGRAM BOOSTS TECHNOLOGY
As part of its Digital Immersion Initiative, the district is launching a new 1:1 mobile device (one mobile device for each student in the class) project in 25 classrooms spread across three schools: LP Brown Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Capital High School, according to spokeswoman Susan Gifford.
Teachers involved in the project received intensive training on how to teach in this personalized learning environment and will receive instructional support throughout the year. Plans are to expand this to other schools and classrooms in future years, Gifford said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
