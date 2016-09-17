Thurston County seeks input on proposed permanent marijuana rules

4:27 VIDEO: Maker of medical marijuana edibles worries about July 1 ban Pause

2:05 VIDEO: Olympia medical marijuana business Rainier Xpress closes

1:44 WATCH: Medicinal pot clerk agonizes over shuttering of store

0:52 VIDEO: Dabbing 101: Medical marijuana activist says start out small

3:06 Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13 T-Birds stun with last-second Hail Mary pass

2:38 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson will play, more on Seahawks' Sunday at LA

1:37 Capital High's Carol McKay named state Teacher of the Year finalist

2:35 Earl Thomas intends to be better for Seahawks Sunday at LA

0:24 Play Call of the Week: Muddle huddle TD lifts Bonney Lake over Timberline in final seconds

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting