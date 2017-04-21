Changes proposed for Thurston County’s interim marijuana rules

Thurston County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to take comment on some proposed changes and another extension for the county’s interim regulations for marijuana producers, processors and retailers.
The current regulations are set to expire on May 8, if they aren’t renewed, county officials say.
If approved, the ordinance would:
▪ Cap the number of medical marijuana cooperatives that could be permitted in the county at 10.
▪ Allow utilities such as wells and septic systems to encroach into the 100-foot residential zone setback for marijuana establishments.
Comments are due at 4 p.m. Tuesday and can be mailed to the courthouse, attention Jeremy Davis, a senior planner at Resource Stewardship, or emailed to davisj@co.thurston.wa.us.
The county has been operating under an interim set of zoning regulations for marijuana operations since November 2013.
For more information on the regulations, call 360-754-3355 ext. 7010 or go to www.co.thurston.wa.us. The hearing will be at the county courthouse, Building One, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
