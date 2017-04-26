Residents ask commissioners to keep marijuana operations out of rural areas

Saying they wanted to take more time to study the issue, the Thurston County Commissioners opted not to take action after a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed changes to the county’s interim regulations for marijuana producers, processors and retailers.
Eleven people spoke at a public hearing on the proposed ordinance. Three were associated with marijuana businesses.
In addition, the county received written comments on the proposed ordinance from 30 people, said Jeremy Davis, a senior planner at Resource Stewardship.
He told the commissioners that 98 percent of those comments were “in support of in keeping marijuana producers and processors out of the rural residential areas.”
“We have some folks who would like to see it removed out of the county entirely,” Davis said.
The county has about 80 marijuana state-licensed marijuana operations that are either permitted or under review, he said.
It has been operating under an interim set of zoning regulations for marijuana operations since November 2013. If approved, the new ordinance would continue those regulations through November, and:
▪ Cap the number of medical marijuana cooperatives permitted in the county at 10. Under current regulations, the county doesn’t have a limit, however it also doesn’t have any that are currently registered with the state. Cooperatives can serve up to four patients, and grow 15 plants per person.
By law, a co-op has to be on one of the patient’s properties, Davis said.
“It does have to be on a residential property,” he said, adding that commissioners can’t require a medical co-op to be in a commercial or industrial area.
▪ Allow utilities, such as wells and septic systems, to encroach into the 100-foot residential zone setback for marijuana establishments.
During the hearing, six people told the county commissioners they’d like to keep marijuana production and processing limited to areas that are zoned for industrial and commercial use. In addition, some speakers said they were in favor of phasing out some of the businesses that were allowed under earlier rules in rural areas of the county, but wouldn’t be permitted under current regulations.
Commissioner Gary Edwards asked what the county can do if the three-member board no longer wants marijuana producers and processors in rural areas of the county.
Davis said they’re allowed to “sunset” enterprises that were allowed under earlier versions of the ordinance as long as business owners are given enough time to recoup their investments.
“I believe in Chelan County, they gave them two years, and some of the producers said that was long enough,” Davis said.
The county also would need to establish an appeals process for business owners that haven’t made their money back, he said.
State-licensed grower Jim Hayes is in the review process for a county permit to produce marijuana on about an acre of his 10-acre flower farm just outside of Yelm. He told the commissioners he began the permitting process in 2013.
“It’s been a really long process,” he said.
Hayes urged the commissioners to view marijuana as any other agricultural crop. He said they should consider how much people have invested into their businesses before they think about changing current zoning rules.
“I think it brings a lot to the community in terms of creating work and jobs for people,” Hayes said after the hearing.
Christy White of the Delphi area said she’d like the county to adopt stricter regulations that, among other things, would notify residents in a three mile radius of proposed marijuana businesses in their neighborhood, and adopt a grievance policy for residents who have complaints about marijuana operations. She asked the commissioners to take their time in crafting a detailed ordinance that will help protect the rural areas of the county.
“I think we need to do a lot more as we develop this industry,” White said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
