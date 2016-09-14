JBLM announces new dates for rocket tests

A series of controversial rocket training exercises on Joint Base Lewis-McChord that were postponed in March have been rescheduled for later this month.
According to a post on JBLM’s Facebook page, the Army has scheduled test firing of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Reduced Range Practice Rockets during these times:
▪ Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.
Dates and times are subject to change, and will be updated at www.facebook.com/JBLewisMcChord.
The rockets will be fired at the Hayes Hill Firing Point, and each firing will consist of three rockets, fired at one time. Rockets will be fired southeast into the center of JBLM’s Artillery Impact area, according to the Facebook, post.
The firings were delayed in the spring due to insufficient tree-top clearance at the firing point. Trees were removed to ensure a clear flight path for the rockets, officials say.
The Army’s request to train with HIMARS at JBLM has been controversial because it is a louder weapon the kinds of artillery that normally are used on local military training grounds, and has potential to create a sonic boom.
JBLM has two units that usually fire the weapon at the Yakima Training Center, and officials say it will save money to keep that training closer to home.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
