November 25, 2016 9:04 AM

JBLM’s upcoming Howitzer training could get noisy

By Lisa Pemberton

Folks who live in the communities around Joint Base Lewis-McChord might hear some louder-than-usual booms next week.

Soldiers with the First Battalion, 37th Field Artillery on JBLM are scheduled to conduct training with M777 155mm Howitzers beginning at 6 a.m. Monday. The training will continue through midnight Wednesday.

“Increased levels of activity will be noticed during the day, evening and nighttime hours, and firing will be conducted from two firing points on base,” stated a news release issued by JBLM on Friday morning.

For queries or comments about the noise, call JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at 253-967-0852.

