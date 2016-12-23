Military Christmas Greetings 2016

Julie Frost and her fellow member of The Comfort Crew for Military Kids, Tabitha Pierce, get kindergartners through second-graders to "Pump it Up" as the USO's traveling group visits Lacey's Holy Family School Feb. 23. As part of their "With You All The Way! Tour" the program seeks to help children in military families cope with the unique challenges they face from interacting with non-military classmates to the deployment of a parent. The program creator, Trevor Romain, presented two later assemblies for the third- to eighth-grade students with a more focused message of encouragement and advice coupled with interactions a video presentation. The tour since 2010 has entertained more than 150,000 military kids in more than 13 countries.