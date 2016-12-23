Military Christmas Greetings 2016

Not ready to jump out of an airplane? Experience it instead with video of the Army Golden Knights parachuting team opening Sunday's festivities at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo.
Olympic View Elementary School students Rachael Heaton,10, and her nine year-old sister Christina were treated to a surprise April 20th homecoming visit from their dad, Lt. Col. Ralph Heaton, who had just returned from a year's deployment in Afghanistan. Coordinated by the Olympic View staff members Lt. Col. Heaton greeted the teary-eyed sisters as the member of the 7th Infantry Division was welcomed with a large round of applause and cheers as he entered the Lacey school's library with their mother Andrea. The Heatons plan to enjoy the reunion. They have a busy early summer with Lt. Col. Heaton accepting a post transfer to Oklahoma in June after the end of the school year.
U.S. Marines with Romeo Battery, 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, fire a High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARS) aboard Camp Delaram II, Afghanistan on August 11, 2011. The HIMARS is employed to support long range combat operations.
Video by Cpl. Eric Wilterdink, Regimental Combat Team 8, 2nd Marine Division
Footage provided by the U.S. military shows coalition forces conducting joint live fire training using the HIMARS artillery system in 2014.
Video by Sgt. Dawn Bartlett, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
Julie Frost and her fellow member of The Comfort Crew for Military Kids, Tabitha Pierce, get kindergartners through second-graders to "Pump it Up" as the USO's traveling group visits Lacey's Holy Family School Feb. 23. As part of their "With You All The Way! Tour" the program seeks to help children in military families cope with the unique challenges they face from interacting with non-military classmates to the deployment of a parent. The program creator, Trevor Romain, presented two later assemblies for the third- to eighth-grade students with a more focused message of encouragement and advice coupled with interactions a video presentation. The tour since 2010 has entertained more than 150,000 military kids in more than 13 countries.