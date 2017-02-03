Might be noisy next week on and around JBLM

The cannons are going to be booming on Joint Base Lewis-McChord next week.
The 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment will be conducting certification training Monday to Friday, JBLM announced Friday.
Testing firing with 155mm howitzers might happen at any time of day or night, but JBLM officials said increased activity likely will be between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Questions or comments can be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office at 253-967-0852.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
