Cannon, mortar training will mean big booms from JBLM

Four Army units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are scheduled to conduct artillery training over the next two weeks, which means it might be noisier than usual around the installation.
The first training window begins at 6:30 a.m. Monday, and continues until 9:30 p.m. Friday, JBLM officials reported.
The second window is from 10 p.m. April 4 to 7 a.m. April 5.
Soldiers will be training with 155mm howitzers and 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortars, base officials said.
“JBLM neighbors can expect to hear howitzer and mortar training throughout the day, evening and nighttime hours during this training period,” according to a base release.
Comments or questions about the training or associated noise can be directed to a JBLM hot line at 253-967-0852.
