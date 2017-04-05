Apartment complex that illegally fined soldiers pays money to state

The managers of a University Place apartment complex that forced Joint Base Lewis-McChord service members to honor their leases despite being deployed will pay the state $16,000, the Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.
CTL Management of Portland reached the agreement with the state in Thurston County Superior Court on March 30. CTL will have to pay $6,000 to the affected service members and another $10,360 in legal fees.
The firm had added illegal lease addendums to more than 220 leases at Chambers Creek Estates, 6124 70th Ave. Ct. W., requiring tenants to forfeit rent concessions if they terminated their leases early in case of deployment or change of station. The concessions were often worth between $100 and $200.
Nearly 70 service members still live at the complex, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office enforced a 2014 amendment to the Service Members Civil Relief Act for the first time in the lawsuit.
CTL is required to have annual management training sessions about the act for the next three years.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments