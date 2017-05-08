Military News

May 08, 2017 12:11 PM

Expect extra loud booms as JBLM trains with cannons

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Two Army units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are to conduct artillery training this week, which means louder-than-usual booms.

The first unit will be using 155mm howitzers from 7 a.m. Tuesday (May 9) until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Soldiers also will train with 120mm mortars from 1 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

“Increased levels of activity will be noticed … ,” according to a base press release.

Comments or questions about the noise can be directed to a JBLM hotline at 253-967-0852.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

