Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl admits to desertion, doubted he could get a fair trial

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. AP

