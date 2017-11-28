Staff file: Spc. Robert Howell (facing) of Port Orchard, Wash., and fellow soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, fire the M777 Howitzer, a 155mm cannon with an range of 15- to 25 miles, during combat training at the Yakima Training Center on Monday, May 23, 2011. The firing process resembles a NASCAR pit stop, with eight company members reloading and firing a round every 20 seconds. Locally, training with Howitzers will continue through midnight Thursday.
Staff file: Spc. Robert Howell (facing) of Port Orchard, Wash., and fellow soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, fire the M777 Howitzer, a 155mm cannon with an range of 15- to 25 miles, during combat training at the Yakima Training Center on Monday, May 23, 2011. The firing process resembles a NASCAR pit stop, with eight company members reloading and firing a round every 20 seconds. Locally, training with Howitzers will continue through midnight Thursday. Tony Overman Staff photographer
Military News

Bring on the booms: JBLM breaks out some big dogs for training

By Lisa Pemberton

November 28, 2017 08:37 AM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment has begun a two-day artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery. The training is scheduled to go through midnight Thursday.

“Members in the local community can expect to hear Howitzer training during the daytime and nighttime hours,” stated a news release from the base.

People with comments or questions can call the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at 253-967-0852.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433

