Military News

What's that sound? The sound of freedom, as some like to say

By Rolf Boone

April 09, 2018 10:49 AM

The 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct readiness training exercises this week through Friday.

Residents in the area can expect an increased level of C-17 aircraft activity during day and nighttime hours. The use of simulators and pyrotechnics also may be heard, according to a news release.

Those with comments or questions about the noise can call the JBLM Garrison public affairs office at 253-967-0852.

Those with questions about the training can call the 62nd Airlift Wing public affairs office at 253-982-4154.

