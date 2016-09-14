Deaths for Sept. 14

Blomberg, Walter Gunnar, 92, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Capestany, Edward J., 87, Lacey, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hanna, Margaret E., 94, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Johns, Sally Ann, 73, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at ManorCare of Lacey. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
LaLonde, Judy R., 72, East Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Mursell, Richard, 86, Cosmopolis, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pickett, Carol Fern, 75, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Prestige Post Acute & Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shanafelt, Allen, 66, Lacey, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Shaw, Ann, 78, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Bremerton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Tabor, Alice L., 86, Tumwater, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at Olympics West Retirement Inn, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Torgeson, Edward R., 86, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Wagner, Barbara, 81, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
