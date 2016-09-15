Deaths for Sept. 15

Boltz, Duane, 83, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at ManorCare of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Brady, Mitchell Dwayne, 19, Rochester, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in King County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Demko, Ronald, 65, Lilliwaup, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dever, Roy, 56, Centralia, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hall, Marylin K., 86, Port Orchard, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Willow Creek Adult Family Home, Port Orchard. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Harston, John Scott, 54, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hinkley, Donna L., 69, Grapeview, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Port Orchard. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Loete, Craig E., 59, Olympia, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Madden, Olive Pearl, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at The Sequoia Assisted Living, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rhimer, Shirley (Simmons), 87, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sheridan, Lynn, 69, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wilder, Robert Lee, 82, Lacey, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Obituaries, 6A
Comments