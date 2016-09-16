Deaths for Sept. 16

Andersen, Rebecca L., 65, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Cline, Juanita, 67, Hoquiam, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Pacific Care Center, Hoquiam. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Clinton, Chris, 65, Union, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Heinrich, Richard, 85, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lacher, Harlene, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Ochsner, Marvin Gene, 77, Elma, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Short, Steven Stanley, 66, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at HFH Adult Home, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Witrykus, Jon B., 59, Yelm, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments