Death Notices

September 16, 2016 1:24 AM

Deaths for Sept. 16

Andersen, Rebecca L., 65, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Cline, Juanita, 67, Hoquiam, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Pacific Care Center, Hoquiam. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Clinton, Chris, 65, Union, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Heinrich, Richard, 85, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lacher, Harlene, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Ochsner, Marvin Gene, 77, Elma, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Short, Steven Stanley, 66, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at HFH Adult Home, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Witrykus, Jon B., 59, Yelm, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Obituaries, XX

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

Play Call of the Week: Muddle huddle TD lifts Bonney Lake over Timberline in final seconds

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos