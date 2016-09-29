Death Notices

September 29, 2016 1:18 AM

Deaths for Sept. 29

Alberti, Frank, 99, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Andersen, Bruce Reynold, 77, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at home. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 253-988-7826.

Bird, Wendolynn L., 58, Tenino, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Brown, Anita Joeanne, 71, Winlock, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Coghill, George Sandy, 69, Bucoda, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Hukee, Carol Lynne, 76, Mill Creek, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Seattle. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

McClain, Dennis Bruce, 56, Montesano, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Tacoma General Hospital, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Olson, Douglas H., 71, Westport, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Samson, John S., 79, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Wells, Lee Arrington, Jr., 97, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Death Notices

