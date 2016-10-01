Deaths for Oct. 1

Bobb, Winona Agnes, 94, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Ferra, Joseph, Jr., 85, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Henderson, Robert Morgan, 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lane, Connie Anthony, 78, Chehalis, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Profe, Jane Frances, 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
