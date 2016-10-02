Death Notices

October 2, 2016 6:00 AM

Deaths for Oct. 2

HYERS, Vera, 81, Yelm, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

LOHMANN, Jeanne R., 93, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

MCLEAN, Helen Kathleen, 91, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

ROBINSON, Henry Lee, 64, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

WOODWARD, Monique Magdeline, 94, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

South Sound Relays Girls Swim Meet 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos