Deaths for Oct. 5

Eddy, Nancy Ann, 73, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Frew, Elizabeth Joan, 79, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Herbison, James Paul, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lewis, Esther B., 94, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Garden Courte Memory Care Community, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
McKague, Jay Earl, 44, Rochester, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Murphy, Mary E., 94, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Ohana Adult Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Murray, Sara Kristen, 69, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Newton, Richard Wayne, 69, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Perrine, Charles Sylvester, Jr., 83, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Helen Maxine, 89, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wadsworth, James Anthony, 55, Centralia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Weaver, Robert Alan, 65, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Weller, Beverly A., 86, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Nisqually Valley Care, McKenna. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
