Deaths for Oct. 8

Fife, Dwayne Mark, 61, Renton, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Haller, Keith Ermund, 70, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Johnson, Frances L., 89, Tumwater, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Tumwater Meadows Adult Family Home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Kelley, Mary M., 96, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at Panorama City Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Krasowski, Michael John, 44, Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Weilbacher, Sendihna Hedson, 56, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
