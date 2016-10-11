Deaths for Oct. 11

Brown, Carol A., 78, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Clemmons, Timothy Andrew, 47, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Colean, John “Pete,” 73, Westport, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gilmour, Gregory R., 66, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kearney, Ellen, 84, Hoodsport, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kisor, Mary Lee, 78, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Skadan, Olive M., 98, Tacoma, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Heartwood Extended Health Care, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ulmen, Linda Kathryn, 73, McCleary, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Beehive Retirement Center, McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
White, Karen S., 70, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at Firlane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
