Deaths for Oct. 14

Adams, Janet, 77, Tumwater, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Holt, Jerry D., 72, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Mitchell, Ralph Everett, Jr., 91, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Summers, Clayton, 51, Bellingham, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Kindred Hospital, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tingle, Khloe Ann, infant, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Williams, Barbara B., 88, Tumwater, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at The Hampton Alzheimer’s Special Care, Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Wilston, Margery Ellen, 77, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
