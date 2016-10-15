Deaths for Oct. 15

Cross, Marjorie, 90, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Higgs, David, 88, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Kiser, Kermit, 63, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rogers, Maria Antonia, 72, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Stevens, Florence, 104, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
