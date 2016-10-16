Deaths for Oct. 16, 2016

Campbell, Roderick, 88, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Engstrom, Patricia L., 81, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hurn, Joyce, 94, Tenino, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
MacLeod, Sheryl Ann, 64, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
