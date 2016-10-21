Deaths for Oct. 21

Belander, Clara May, 81, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Brown, Patricia Shirley, 68, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Cohen, Jeanette Schear, 90, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Day, Catherine Augusta, 94, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Derickson, Deborah “Debbie” J., 63, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Engelmann, Frances E., 96, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Jaquez, Nya Faith, 16, Yelm, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kwiatkowski, Gregory Allen, 60, Elma, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sagrera, Noel Flynn, 69, Yelm, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Schmitt, Larry E., 75, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Wise, James William, 94, Yelm, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Yelm. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
