Deaths for Oct. 23

BACH, Clayton L., 92, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
BISHOP, Sandra E., 47, Elma, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
HOHL, Walter Franklin, 86, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
KELLEY, Mark Alen, 62, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
MCCARTY, Donna L., 76, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
