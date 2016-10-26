Deaths for Oct. 26

Bland, Loella, 72, Elma, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dumas, Henry J., Jr., 61, Allyn, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Fastnaught, Mildred Estelle, 74, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Frazee, Betty Mae, 83, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Holcomb, Beverly Jean, 87, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Rost, Elaine, 71, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Salzer, Allen George, 89, Grapeview, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Alpine Way Retirement Apartments, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Slavin, Gloria Lula, 71, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at Olympia Transitional Care. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Smith, Janet May, 84, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thompson, Barbara Jean, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Trent, Melanie Lynn, 35, Rochester, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
