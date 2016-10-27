Deaths for Oct. 27

Drake, Randy T., 65, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Eastman, Madeline Elizabeth, 99, Allyn, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Halliday, Eileen A., 100, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Jole, Phyllis, 86, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Keena, John F., 61, Renton, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ley, Jason Anthony, 46, Yelm, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Lakewood. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Linker, Betty Jean, 72, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Todd, Joyce, 86, Lacey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Woodland Retirement Community, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments