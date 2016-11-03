Deaths for Nov. 3

Danner, Robert Allen, 87, Rainier, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Horn, John A., 61, Tumwater, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnston, Suzanne M., 35, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Matthews, Collette Elaine, 59, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
McGrady, Seamus F., 78, Lilliwaup, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Shorten, Kimberly Sue, 53, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Obituaries, XX
