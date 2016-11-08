Deaths for Nov. 8

Brooks, Norris, 65, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Ferguson, Lilith “Lilly” Beverly, infant, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Johnson, Mary Ann, 61, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kouchnerkavich, Carol Lee, 69, Olympia, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Parris, Marshall, 79, Humptulips, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Walker, Dakota, 18, Mansfield, Ohio, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
