Deaths for Nov. 16

Barker, Melvin Oshier, 92, Lacey, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Erskine, Elaine Adelia, 81, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hillman, William I., 77, Olympia, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Kemp, Marvin John, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Kleinknecht, Curtis Lee, 75, Lacey, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Liechti, Paul Edward, 62, Aberdeen, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Malmberg, Svea M., 96, Olympia, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Needham, Thomas E., 69, Rochester, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Phipps, Gerald Russell, 82, McCleary, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Phythian, Clayton, 86, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Richey, Glen W., 85, Tokeland, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Robinson, Ann, 93, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Carlstrom Comfort Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Romero, H.D., 75, Lacey, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Steven, William, 91, Lacey, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Vogel, Harold D., 61, Mineral, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
