Deaths for Dec. 8

2:31 Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting Pause

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

5:23 Wolf Haven Stories Come Alive in New Book

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Bradley Sowell as RT, Marcel Reece from Raiders days

1:49 OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' tasks at Green Bay

2:27 Sounders MLS Cup sendoff

3:00 Richard Sherman expects Earl Thomas to play in 2017