Deaths for Dec. 8

Anderson, Karen Kay, 75, Lacey, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Barndt, Jeanette Kimberly, 51, Yelm, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hacker, Alfred J., 91, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, 360-736-3317.
Hall, Alma Ray, 86, Lacey, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Jurecki, Leonard John, 88, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Killion, Maxine P., 88, McKenna, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Nisqually Valley Care Center, McKenna. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Ly, Long N., 61, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, V. Hortense, 100, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ohnemus, Elizabeth “Beth,” 69, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Riddle, Mark Arlen, 61, Hoquiam, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803
Saffell, John Brian, 69, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Targus, Betty Lou, 93, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wolfgang, Harriet L., 85, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
