December 14, 2016 1:04 AM

Deaths for Dec. 14

Hamann, Floyd, 90, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at Olympia Transitional Care Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Holmes, Dean Richard, 92, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Horton, Walter Dale, 71, Hoodsport, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Howard, Terry Sue, 66, Elma, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Elma. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Johnston, Betty Lou, 82, Shelton, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Loobey, Keith R., 75, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Moore, Harold C., 84, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Phillips, George Alan, 52, Yelm, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Schick, Edith Lorrayne, 92, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Turner, Warren F., 84, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

