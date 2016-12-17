Deaths for Dec. 17

Ausbun, Marilyn Jean, 75, Shelton, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hanna, William P., 59, Shelton, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at Fir Lane Healthcare Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Huston, Leland Eugene, 54, Olympia, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
O’Keefe, Mary Susan, 69, Olympia, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Slyngstad, Mary M., 77, Lacey, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Sweitzer, Violet May, 98, Shelton, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Brookdale Olympia West. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Westing, Helmer, 85, Yelm, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
