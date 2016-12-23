Deaths for Dec. 23

Death Notices

Austin, Albert E., 64, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Edwardson, Donna Loraine, 71, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Flynn, Michelle Denise, 66, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363

Gordon, Ruby June, 100, Olympia, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Johnston, Luke Christopher, 50, McCleary, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Malpass, Michael Frederick, 51, Shelton, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mau, Esther M., 89, Centralia, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at My Blue Heaven Adult Family Home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

O’Neil, V. Pearl Posthuma, 91, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Quality Care Adult Family Home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Van Aagten, Christiaan, 75, Shelton, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

