Death Notices

December 28, 2016 2:01 AM

Deaths for Dec. 28

Bloom, Irwin “Jay,” 79, Seattle, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, The Kline Galland Home, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Gerth, Denise Sharron, 79, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Johnson, Katherine W., 98, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Schneider, Dennis George, 70, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Obituaries, 10A

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos