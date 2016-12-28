Deaths for Dec. 28

Bloom, Irwin “Jay,” 79, Seattle, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, The Kline Galland Home, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gerth, Denise Sharron, 79, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Johnson, Katherine W., 98, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Schneider, Dennis George, 70, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
