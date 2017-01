Deaths for Jan. 4

Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

Lacey couple catches package thief on video

Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers

President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

Military Christmas Greetings 2016

Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

2:20