Deaths for Jan. 10

Groening, Beverly Jayne, 94, Tumwater, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at The Hamptons Alzheimer’s Special Care, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McBride, Kenneth D., 88, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Neptune Society, 253-476-2495.
Rogers, Ferrol Rae, 74, Lacey, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
