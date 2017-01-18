Deaths for Jan. 18

Bordelon, Malcolm Paul, 70, Steilacoom, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at St. Clair Hospital, Lakewood. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Bunting, Lawrence William, 63, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bunstine, Howard Chester, Jr., 79, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Calderon, Raul Anthony, 70, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Chancellor, Yuki Ikema, 86, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Cline, Carl F., 72, Hoquiam, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dawley, Dianne May, 71, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Densmore, Franklin James, 75, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Erickson, Marie E., 94, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Hartzell, Thomas, 98, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Heinemeyer, Alpha Margaret, 88, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Brookdale Olympia West. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hogan, James Bertram, 87, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Kowalski, Katharine, 95, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Krueger, Janet Rose, 77, Vader, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Maddox, Jacqueline Lee, 79, Tumwater, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Marsh, Donald Earl, 85, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Reinhart, John G., 89, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Robertson, Sandra Jean, 68, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Roller, Lela, 87, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Swan, Teresa Marie, 84, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Weber, Ruth Alma, 92, Lacey, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wilbur, Betty June, 49, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Obituaries, XX
Comments