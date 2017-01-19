Death Notices

January 19, 2017 1:00 AM

Deaths for Jan. 19

Bister, Vesta Jean, 72, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Bunting, Lawrence William, 63, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Canny, Kyle Ray, 30, Puyallup, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Gresset, Maxine Mae, 94, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Ella’s Adult Family Home, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Huber, Daniel Patrick, 76, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lake, George Walter, 80, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Maggs, William Richard, 86, Shelton and Maple Valley, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Rankin, Roberta June, 86, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Garden Courte Memory Care Center, Olympia. Stoller’s Mortuary, Raymond, 360-942-2071.

Shiley, Clifford Lee, 44, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Smith, Ronald Newton, 89, Yelm, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

