Deaths for Jan. 21

Beck, Charles Keith, 80, Lilliwaup, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Bunting, Lawrence William, 71, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Biegler, Rudolph Elmer, 49, Centralia, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Crawford, Shirley L., 81, Gig Harbor, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at ManorCare of Gig Harbor. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Heilig, Eberhard, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Helm, Keith Buchanan, 77, Yelm, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Snow, Chun J., 74, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
