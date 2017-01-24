Deaths for Jan. 24

Bachman, Robert G., 81, Centralia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Heath, Jane, 57, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Randall, Wade Kenneth, 69, Nine Mile Falls, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sain, Barbara Lee, 83, Raymond, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Townsend, Stephen Thomas, 67, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
