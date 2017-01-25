Deaths for Jan. 25

Asplund, Charlotte Elmie, 78, Yelm, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Nisqually Valley Care Center, McKenna. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Bac, Michelle B., 34, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Christensen, Norman Parke, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Danielson, Lloyd Christopher, III, 57, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Doely, Betty Jean, 90, Silverdale, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Life Care Center, Port Orchard. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Eager, John Alexander, 93, Potlatch, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Edgington, James Ray, 58, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Esperanza, Robert James, 78, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Glade, Bonnie, 65, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Holm, Anna E., 92, Redmond, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Redmond Heights Senior Living, Redmond. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Holt, Jack Leroy, 76, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Matson, Elizabeth Ann, 95, Belfair, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
McDonald, Daniel James, Jr., 92, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McKillip, John Robert, 58, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at The Hampton Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Olson, Marjorie B., 93, Lilliwaup, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Park, Richard Lawrence, 62, Elma, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reutercrona, Eric Arvid, 85, Montesano, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shelby, Karen Diane, 72, Port Orchard, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wallace, Ardean Shirley, 87, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
