Deaths for Jan. 27

Bardsley, Guy Richard, 70, Tenino, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Blakeman, Natalie Cathryn, 78, Elma, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bridges, Theodore Ray, 69, Cosmopolis, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Helland, Michelle Bessey, 34, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Idlett, Darryl Eugene, 33, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Nations, Arnold B., 78, Hoquiam, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
O’Shaunessy, Alice Lux, 94, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Bethany Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Quintana, Frances Barbara, 76, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rettie, Chun Ok, 75, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Rohrkemper, Amanda Bea, 30, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Updyke, Alice T., 93, Rochester, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Hill View House, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
White, Betty, 92, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Zalesney, Donald, 82, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
