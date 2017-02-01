Deaths for Feb. 1

Ames, Theresa Clara, 89, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Olympics West Retirement Inn, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Blakesley, Paul M., 87, Belfair, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bottomley, Albert Harrison, 80, Seattle, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bowers, Barry Austin, 73, Seattle, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Buchanan, Virginia E., 97, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Camelot Park Adult Family Home, Auburn. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Conroy, Walter J., 69, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Craighead, Owen, 92, Bremerton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Forrest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Da, Chan, 78, Tacoma, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Dollemore-Klemm, Susan Kay, 58, Belfair, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Engh, Dick F., 96, Tacoma, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Orchard Park Health & Rehabilitation, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Evans, Sherry, 63, Lakewood, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Greenberg, Harold Sidney, 86, Bothell, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellevue. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Keck, Jeffrey Brian, 65, Lacey, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Marks, Marcia, 64, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McMorris, Paul F., 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
McMullen, Bruce Edward, 47, Yelm, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Miller, Virginia Ida, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Minnie, Raymond Frank, 76, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Moore, Ercle Christine, 70, Oakville, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Munro, Barbara Curry, 67, Belfair, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pitts, Michael Thomas, 82, Raymond, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sayonc, Charlotte Joyce, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Norflore Manor Adult Family Home, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Tyler, Lynn Eugene, 76, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Westover, Mina J., 91, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Grapeview. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Yung, Edward Vance, 88, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
