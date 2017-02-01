Death Notices

February 1, 2017 1:00 AM

Deaths for Feb. 1

Ames, Theresa Clara, 89, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Olympics West Retirement Inn, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Blakesley, Paul M., 87, Belfair, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bottomley, Albert Harrison, 80, Seattle, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Bowers, Barry Austin, 73, Seattle, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Buchanan, Virginia E., 97, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Camelot Park Adult Family Home, Auburn. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Conroy, Walter J., 69, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Craighead, Owen, 92, Bremerton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Forrest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Da, Chan, 78, Tacoma, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Dollemore-Klemm, Susan Kay, 58, Belfair, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Engh, Dick F., 96, Tacoma, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Orchard Park Health & Rehabilitation, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Evans, Sherry, 63, Lakewood, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Greenberg, Harold Sidney, 86, Bothell, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellevue. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Keck, Jeffrey Brian, 65, Lacey, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Marks, Marcia, 64, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

McMorris, Paul F., 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

McMullen, Bruce Edward, 47, Yelm, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Miller, Virginia Ida, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Minnie, Raymond Frank, 76, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Moore, Ercle Christine, 70, Oakville, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Munro, Barbara Curry, 67, Belfair, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Pitts, Michael Thomas, 82, Raymond, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sayonc, Charlotte Joyce, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Norflore Manor Adult Family Home, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Tyler, Lynn Eugene, 76, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Westover, Mina J., 91, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Grapeview. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Yung, Edward Vance, 88, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

