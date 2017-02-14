Deaths for Feb. 14

Baze, Thomas Jefferson, 81, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kimbrough, Tracy Veness, 45, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Martin, Rita Eileen, 90, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Redweik, Klaus Dieter, 62, Elma, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Russell, Patricia Lynne, 66, Yelm, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Tomisser, Maxine Bertha, 79, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Tuttle, Mary Lou Eula, 82, Grapeview, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
