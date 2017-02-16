Deaths for Feb. 16

Bird, Dona W., 89, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Brookdale Olympia West. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Heindselman, William Ross, Jr., 92, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Artesian Place, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Noldan, Madeline Elizabeth, 87, Shelton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Raether, Janet Elva, 73, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Golen Acres Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
