Deaths for Feb. 21

Connell, Alma Artina, 98, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Harper, Dorothy Mae, 91, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lewis, Christoper J., 59, Tumwater, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lowell, Nancy Jane, 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Panorama, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Nebel, Pauline Agnus, 96, Rochester, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nunn, Richard “Dick” L., 89, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tinnerstet, Alan O., 76, Shelton, died Thrusday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
