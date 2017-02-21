Death Notices

February 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Deaths for Feb. 21

Connell, Alma Artina, 98, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Harper, Dorothy Mae, 91, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lewis, Christoper J., 59, Tumwater, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lowell, Nancy Jane, 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Panorama, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Nebel, Pauline Agnus, 96, Rochester, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Nunn, Richard “Dick” L., 89, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Tinnerstet, Alan O., 76, Shelton, died Thrusday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Death Notices

